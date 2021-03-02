Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | March 2nd, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a chilly morning low, we only warm up to the low forties, despite a very sunny day. We will see beautiful blue skies all afternoon long. Our winds calm and the sky stays clear all the way until Wednesday morning, when we again see temperatures in the twenties, but this time slightly warmer, with lows being in the upper twenties. We warm up even more on Wednesday afternoon, with temperatures passing 50° for another sunny and gorgeous day. We see some cloud cover on Thursday due to a system passing to our South, but it doesn’t bring us any precipitation, and our temperatures remain in the low forties. The clouds clear up in the afternoon though, and we see a clear overnight hour. Skies stay clear all the way through Friday afternoon, and our temperatures rise again into the low forties. This beautiful weather continues into the weekend, with plenty of sunshine again on both Saturday and Sunday, and temperatures still hanging around the low 40s. Enjoy the dry week and all of the sunshine!

Today: Sun all day! High: 43.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low: 26.

Wednesday: Sunny and even warmer! High: 54.

Thursday: Mostly sunny but slightly chillier. High: 43.

