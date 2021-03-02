AP Releases High School Basketball Rankings

CHARLESTON, W.Va (AP) - The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Class AAAA

1. Martinsburg (5) 85

2. Cabell Midland (3) 84

3. George Washington (1) 76

4. Wheeling Park 66

5. Woodrow Wilson 49 (tie)

Morgantown (1) 49

7. St. Albans 28

8. University 24

9. Musselman 21

10. Jefferson 15

Others receiving votes: Capital 14, Parkersburg South 14, Huntington 9, South Charleston 4, Washington 4, Hedgesville 3, Buckhannon-Upshur 3, Parkersburg 2.

Class AAA

1. Robert C. Byrd (8) 98

2. Wheeling Central (1) 62

3. Shady Spring60 (tie)

Nitro (1) 60

5. Fairmont Senior 47

6. Logan 46

7. North Marion 43

8. Notre Dame 35

9. Berkeley Springs 31

10. Lincoln 22

Others receiving votes: Westside 17, Hampshire 12, Lincoln County 5, Scott 5, Trinity 4, Keyser 1, Herbert Hoover 1, PikeView 1.

Class AA

1. Poca (6) 94

2. Charleston Catholic 7

4 (tie) Bluefield (3) 74

(tie) Williamstown (1) 74

5. Magnolia 40

6. Chapmanville 35

7. St. Mary s34

8. Parkersburg Catholic 28

9. Frankfort 25

10. Ritchie County 14

Others receiving votes: Braxton County 11, Saint Joseph Central 10, Summers County 7, Moorefield 7, Wyoming East 6, Mingo Central 5, Ravenswood 4, Petersburg 3, Buffalo 3, Roane County 1, South Harrison 1.

Class A

1. Greater Beckley Christian (4) 89

2. Pendleton County (2) 75

3. Greenbrier West (1) 70

4. Man (2) 63

5. Tug Valley (1) 48

6. Webster County 34

7. Clay-Battelle 31

8. Tolsia 19

9. Madonna 18

10. James Monroe 16

Others receiving votes: Wahama 15, Gilmer County 13, Doddridge County 13, Cameron 12, East Hardy 10, Meadow Bridge 5, Sherman 4, Pocahontas County 3, Richwood 3, Tucker County 3, Mount View 1, Tyler Consolidated 1.

GIRLS POLL

Class AAAA

1. George Washington (5) 80

2. Wheeling Park (3) 71

3. Huntington (1) 67

4. Woodrow Wilson 65

5. Morgantown 57

6. Cabell Midland (1) 55

7. Parkersburg 41

8. Martinsburg 33

9. South Charleston 23

10. Greenbrier East 17 (tie)

Bridgeport17

Others receiving votes: University 9, Buckhannon-Upshur 5, Capital 5, Spring Valley 4, Parkersburg South 1.

Class AAA

1. Fairmont Senior (4) 86

2. North Marion (4) 80

3. Nitro 69

4. Wayne 55

5. Huntington St. Joseph (1) 53 (tie)

Wheeling Central (1) 53

7. Winfield 43

8. Lincoln 34

9. Logan 19

10. East Fairmont 10 (tie)

PikeView 10

Others receiving votes: Hampshire 7, Grafton 6, Sissonville 6, Philip Barbour 4, Westside 4, Lincoln County 3, Herbert Hoover 2, Lewis County 1, Weir 1, Shady Spring 1.

Class AA

1. Wyoming East (4) 93

2. Parkersburg Catholic (4 )89

3. Summers County (1) 75

4. Frankfort 59

5. Charleston Catholic (1) 43

6. St. Marys 36

7. Williamstown 30

8. Ritchie County 27

9. Chapmanville 25

10. Mingo Central 13

Others receiving votes: Magnolia 12, Bluefield 10, Moorefield 10, Trinity 10, Ravenswood 7, Braxton County 3, Petersburg 1.

Class A

1. Gilmer County (9) 108

2. Tucker County 73

3. Calhoun 57

4. Tug Valley 55

5. Pocahontas County (1) 45

6. Tolsia 37

7. Cameron 36

8. Webster County 35

9. Greenbrier West 20

10. Wood County Christian 18

Others receiving votes: Clay-Battelle 17, Greater Beckley Christian 12, James Monroe 8, River View 7, Doddridge County 6, East Hardy 5, Van 3, Pendleton County 2, Tygarts Valley 1, Sherman 1, Man 1, Meadow Bridge 1, Wahama 1, Tyler Consolidated 1.

