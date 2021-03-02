Advertisement

Health officials report 136 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death in W.Va.

The WV DHHR is reporting 1 new COVID-19 deaths.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 136 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Tuesday.

It brings the total count to 132,184.

300,768 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 197,759 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported one additional COVID-19 related death in the state Tuesday bringing the death count to 2,301.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 58-year old male from Hampshire County.

“We offer our deepest condolences to this family,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials said 6,692 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,227), Berkeley (9,699), Boone (1,583), Braxton (777), Brooke (2,012), Cabell (7,825), Calhoun (230), Clay (376), Doddridge (467), Fayette (2,677), Gilmer (714), Grant (1,071), Greenbrier (2,434), Hampshire (1,538), Hancock (2,598), Hardy (1,270), Harrison (4,846), Jackson (1,669), Jefferson (3,638), Kanawha (12,134), Lewis (1,042), Lincoln (1,227), Logan (2,704), Marion (3,682), Marshall (3,016), Mason (1,770), McDowell (1,350), Mercer (4,228), Mineral (2,585), Mingo (2,132), Monongalia (8,054), Monroe (951), Morgan (933), Nicholas (1,183), Ohio (3,640), Pendleton (621), Pleasants (803), Pocahontas (596), Preston (2,544), Putnam (4,228), Raleigh (4,717), Randolph (2,395), Ritchie (622), Roane (549), Summers (703), Taylor (1,092), Tucker (503), Tyler (618), Upshur (1,690), Wayne (2,621), Webster (323), Wetzel (1,092), Wirt (360), Wood (7,081), Wyoming (1,744).

