Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine to soon enter WV: What you need to know

W.Va (WDTV) - Now as the third coronavirus vaccine approved for emergency use in the U.S., doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will soon enter West Virginia.

“We anticipate receiving approximately 15,500 doses for our first shipment this week,” Governor Jim Justice said Monday during his COVID-19 briefing.

This will be the first vaccine that only requires one shot.

“Therefore, for people that are maybe homebound who may have a disability of some sort, or a lot of anxiety over a shot, then that may be a better choice,” Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia’s Coronavirus Czar said.

The vaccine also doesn’t require the level of storage like Pfizer and Moderna, and Dr. Clay Marsh said that can be beneficial due to the demographic of our state.

“It doesn’t require nearly as cold temperatures to store it at,” Dr. Marsh said. “It can be stored in a refrigerator, so it’s much more resilient if you want to take it to rural environments and have to travel with it for a long way,” he said.

The FDA has listed these as great benefits, however the efficacy rate to prevent getting sick from COVID-19 isn’t as high as the other two vaccines.

This may have some people calling into question if they want to get this vaccine, However, WVU Mecidine’s Chief Pharmacy Officer, Todd Karpinski said it is equally as effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths.

“As that vaccine comes out, accept it just as much as the Pfizer or Moderna, it’s also proven to be very, very safe,” Karpinski said.

With all of the data collected from clinical trials, health officials are encouraging everyone to get any of the vaccines that are offered to you to help slow down the pandemic.

“We don’t want to make it where you can choose this one, or this one, or this one, we want to roll just all the vaccines into a continuous pathway,” Dr. Marsh said.

Johnson and Johnson reported that the vaccine showed protection against hospitalization and death 28 days after vaccination.

