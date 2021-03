BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Cuteness overload!

Bridgeport K-9 Officer Connor participated in Bridgeport Schools “Picture Day.”

The Bridgeport Police Department posted his portrait on their Facebook page.

Connor is an certified therapy dog. He brings comfort to students who may be going through a hard time in Bridgeport schools.

