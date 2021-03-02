Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | March 2, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday Everyone!!! Wow, how can I make a long weather brief today when we are in for a stretch of really nice weather. From today all the way through next Monday I can’t see any rain in our forecast, just plenty of sunshine, somedays a little better than others. I’m not complaining, but let me break it down on “why” we’re in for such nice weather. Every once in a while, the atmospheric pattern stalls and we get into blocking situations that stop the normal progression of weather systems. That is exactly what is happening but to the benefit of us. We have a strong area of low pressure bringing very strong winds and extreme arctic temperatures to the Canadian Maritimes and New England. That low is stalled, which means all the systems west of it are also stalled. For us, we have an area of high pressure, just west that won’t be moving anytime soon. High pressure is usually associated with dry and sunnier weather, and for us average to cooler temperatures too. Sunny days will also mean chilly nights as any heating of the day will escape into the atmosphere when the sun goes down. Later in the week, we might also see some breezier days which could kick in those lower wind chills, especially in the mornings. Enjoy the week everyone and maybe I’ll see you out on the hiking trails this weekend!!

Tonight: Clear and chilly: Low: 26

Wednesday: Sunny and warm: High 55

Thursday: Partly cloudy: High: 44

Friday: Sunny but chilly: High: 40

