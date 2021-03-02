Advertisement

‘Mass fatality’ crash in Calif. when semi-truck collides with SUV

Officials said a crash in southern California on Tuesday took the lives of multiple people,...
Officials said a crash in southern California on Tuesday took the lives of multiple people, according to reports.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials said a crash in southern California on Tuesday took the lives of multiple people, according to reports.

The Los Angeles Times said the Imperial County Fire Department and other agencies responded, calling it a “mass fatality incident.” It happened around 6:16 a.m. PT on a highway a few miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Initial reports stated an SUV or other similar vehicle struck a semi-truck carrying gravel.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closures and delays
School Closings and Delays for March 1st
Spectrum
Spectrum experiencing an outage in Clarksburg
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
Several people were forced from their homes and aren't able to return due to flooding.
Heavy rains lead to rescues, road closures in Appalachia
online map of all 2021 roadwork projects statewide
An online map of all 2021 roadwork projects in W.Va. is now available

Latest News

The World War II-era bomb was discovered in the city of Exeter, England. (Source: CNN Newsource)
Authorities safely detonate WWII bomb found in middle of English town
The east face of the United States Capitol Building is seen in this general view on Monday,...
Two West Virginia students selected for United States Senate youth program
The World War II-era bomb was discovered in the city of Exeter, England. (Source: CNN Newsource)
Authorities safely detonate WWII bomb found in middle of English town
This cup is nothing but peanut butter covered in a candy shell flavored like peanut butter.
New Reese’s peanut butter cup is all peanut butter, no chocolate