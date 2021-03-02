Advertisement

MEC Tournament Play-In Games Roundup

Quarterfinals game in Wheeling begin Thursday for women, Friday for men
Alderson Broaddus women's basketball
Alderson Broaddus women's basketball(wdtv)
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 3:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The first round play-in games of the MEC Tournament are in the books.

WOMEN

No. 5 Alderson Broaddus 85, Fairmont State 79 - The Battlers earned their first postseason win since 1999. Shay Harper hit the go-ahead three pointer with 23.8 seconds left. Madeline Moyer paced the Battlers with 26 points. Sierra Kotchman scored a game-high 28 for the Fighting Falcons. FSU ends its season at 7-10 overall.

No. 5 West Virginia Wesleyan 100, No. 4 West Virginia State 84

MEN

No. 4 Concord 107, No. 5 Davis & Elkins 100 (2OT) - Gyasi Powell paced the Senators with a game-high 30 points. D&E ends its season 4-11 overall.

No. 5 Wheeling 97, No. 4 Alderson Broaddus 91 - David Shriver led the Battlers with 31 points. AB ends its season 6-11 overall.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closures and delays
School Closings and Delays for March 1st
Spectrum
Spectrum experiencing an outage in Clarksburg
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
Several people were forced from their homes and aren't able to return due to flooding.
Heavy rains lead to rescues, road closures in Appalachia
AAA: West Virginia Gas Prices Continue to Climb

Latest News

High school basketball
AP Releases High School Basketball Rankings
WVU soccer
WVU Soccer to Permit 400 Fans for Spring Games
WVU baseball
WVU Holds at No. 23 in D1Baseball.com Rankings
WVU women's basketball
WVU Women’s Basketball Falls to No. 20 in AP Top 25 Poll