MEC Tournament Play-In Games Roundup

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The first round play-in games of the MEC Tournament are in the books.

WOMEN

No. 5 Alderson Broaddus 85, Fairmont State 79 - The Battlers earned their first postseason win since 1999. Shay Harper hit the go-ahead three pointer with 23.8 seconds left. Madeline Moyer paced the Battlers with 26 points. Sierra Kotchman scored a game-high 28 for the Fighting Falcons. FSU ends its season at 7-10 overall.

No. 5 West Virginia Wesleyan 100, No. 4 West Virginia State 84

MEN

No. 4 Concord 107, No. 5 Davis & Elkins 100 (2OT) - Gyasi Powell paced the Senators with a game-high 30 points. D&E ends its season 4-11 overall.

No. 5 Wheeling 97, No. 4 Alderson Broaddus 91 - David Shriver led the Battlers with 31 points. AB ends its season 6-11 overall.

