Morrisey Consumer Minute: Used Phones

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey discusses used cell phones and how you can get the best buy and protect yourself.

Morrisey says that a lot of times people go out, they may be looking for a new phone, but instead, they realize that the cost of a used cell phone might be about a third of the price.

“Here’s what you want to do,” says Morrisey. “One, know who you’re buying from. If you’re buying from a reseller and that you know the person, you trust them, they’re not going to put malware or something else into your phone. Two, make sure that the phone that you use is actually up-to-date and that the manufacturer is going to service the phone. That’s a very important part of it. And then, three, take a look. Know what your rights are with the phone. Know the differences between the various products so that you’re getting the actual phone that fits your needs.”

