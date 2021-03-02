No. 23 WVU Baseball Pauses Activities Seven Days Due to COVID-19

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 23 WVU baseball has paused all activities seven days due to the team being unable to meet COVID-19 thresholds.

The pause includes the stoppage of games and workouts. West Virginia’s home-opening series beginning Friday against Kent State and next Tuesday’s game against Marshall have been postponed.

If any of the games are rescheduled, they will be announced at a future date.

