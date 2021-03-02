Advertisement

No. 3 Baylor and No. 6 WVU Clash Tuesday in Morgantown

Tip-off set for 5 p.m. on ESPN
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 2:33 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - On Tuesday, the top two teams in the Big 12 will battle it out in Morgantown when No. 6 WVU hosts No. 3 Baylor at 5 p.m.

The Bears suffered their first loss of the season Saturday, 71-58 at No. 17 Kansas. BU enters play in first place in the Big 12 at 18-1 overall.

Baylor leads the conference averaging 85 points per game and shooting 43 percent from the perimeter. Jared Butler leads the Bears in scoring averaging a Big 12 fifth-best 16 points per game.

