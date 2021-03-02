Advertisement

Pedestrian found injured on roadside, Elkins Police Department investigating

A 20-year-old woman sustained “significant” but not life-threatening injuries after being...
Pedestrian accident(AP File Photo)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A person was found injured along Beverly Pike in Elkins, according to the Elkins Police Department.

At around 9 p.m. on Monday, police say a passing motorist saw a person lying in a travel lane of Beverly Pike, near the Glenmore Loop Road, and called for emergency assistance.

Officials say the person was transported to Davis Medical Center.

No names have been released at this time. The Elkins Police Department is investigating

