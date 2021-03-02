Reverend Evelyn Marie (Groves) Cummings Thornburg, 89, of Fairmont passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Pierpont Center at Fairmont Campus. She was born June 3, 1931 in Cranesville, West Virginia; the daughter of the late Oscar F. and Mary (Liston) Groves. Evelyn was a 1950 graduate of Kingwood High School. In 1956 Evelyn graduated from God’s Bible School in Cincinnati, Ohio with a bachelor’s degree in Theology. She continued in the field of Evangelism and was ordained and licensed at the age of 33. Evelyn was married on December 19,1964 to Reverend Samuel O. Cummings. She and her husband, Samuel, were responsible for starting the Meadowdale Wesleyan church in Fairmont on May 27, 1979. Evelyn pastored there until her husband’s illness and death on November 27, 1979. Evelyn met and married Omar W. Thornburg on August 24, 1984. Evelyn and her husband Omar were involved in ministries at the Marion County Jail and many nursing homes in the area. In February 1992, they became members of the Merrifield Memorial Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Church in Fairmont. She served as a licensed ordained elder of the Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist connection originally the Alleghany Conference, organist, assistant pianist, or wherever she was needed. They enjoyed attending revivals and camp meetings, and selling fruit at the farmer’s market until her husband’s death on July 7, 2000. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Standly R. Groves and Paul E. Groves; her two sisters, Virginia P. Troop and Betty Mast. Evelyn is survived by her sister, Martha D. Fulkerson of Kernersville, N.C. and her brother, Willis Groves and his wife, Evelyn of Albright, WV; her sister-in-law, Shirley Groves of Brooksville, FL; numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Pierpont Center and the staff for the care compassion they showed for Evelyn over the years. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and on Thursday, March 4, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. until the service at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Ron Yoder and Pastor Daniel Cope officiating. Interment will follow at Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Merrifield Memorial Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Church, 1265 Bell Run Rd. Fairmont, WV 26554. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.CarpenterandFord.com.

