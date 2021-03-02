Advertisement

Senators announce $5.6 Million for West Virginia Airports

Flying Airplane generic
Flying Airplane generic(Source: Gray News)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTV) - U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced $5,640,837 for airports across West Virginia.

The funding is expected to provide economic relief and combat the spread of COVID-19. This grant funding is made available through the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act of 2020.

Individual awards listed below:

· Yeager Airport $2,085,178

· Tri-State/Milton J Ferguson Field Airport $1,404,384

· North Central West Virginia Airport $1,023,153

· Greenbrier Valley Airport $1,007,122

· Mercer County Airport $23,000

· Raleigh County Memorial Airport $23,000

· Elkins-Randolph County-Jennings Randolph Field Airport – $13,000

· Fairmont Municipal-Frankman Field Airport $13,000

· Eastern WV Regional/Shepherd Field Airport $13,000

· Appalachian Regional Airport $9,000

· Braxton County Airport $9,000

· Grant County Airport $9,000

· Upshur County Regional Airport $9,000

“While the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic has been broad, our air transportation system has been hit particularly hard,” Senator Capito said. “Air travel is critical to economic development and the day-to-day lives of West Virginians. This funding is welcome news for our state and will hopefully help our airports maintain practices that limit the spread of COVID-19 and support costs associated with operations, personnel, and sanitation.”

“West Virginia airports are essential to our state’s economy and provide access for tourism and aerospace industries while spurring economic development. As with many economic sectors in West Virginia, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted our airports across the state. I am pleased DOT is investing in regional airports in West Virginia, which will help keep passengers and personnel safe and boost our state and regional economies. We must continue to take the necessary steps to safeguard our airports and those who work there as we fight the COVID-19 pandemic. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and a pilot myself, I will continue to advocate for funding and resources to support West Virginia airports,” Senator Manchin said.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closures and delays
School Closings and Delays for March 1st
Spectrum
Spectrum experiencing an outage in Clarksburg
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
Several people were forced from their homes and aren't able to return due to flooding.
Heavy rains lead to rescues, road closures in Appalachia
online map of all 2021 roadwork projects statewide
An online map of all 2021 roadwork projects in W.Va. is now available

Latest News

The east face of the United States Capitol Building is seen in this general view on Monday,...
Two West Virginia students selected for United States Senate youth program
Generic School photo
Charter school expansion bill passes West Virginia Senate
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice applauds the West Virginia Supreme Court Justices during the...
WVa governor agrees to live in government seat, ending case
K-9 Officer Connor
K-9 Officer Connor participates in Bridgeport Schools “Picture Day”