Senators announce $5.6 Million for West Virginia Airports

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTV) - U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced $5,640,837 for airports across West Virginia.

The funding is expected to provide economic relief and combat the spread of COVID-19. This grant funding is made available through the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act of 2020.

Individual awards listed below:

· Yeager Airport – $2,085,178

· Tri-State/Milton J Ferguson Field Airport – $1,404,384

· North Central West Virginia Airport – $1,023,153

· Greenbrier Valley Airport – $1,007,122

· Mercer County Airport – $23,000

· Raleigh County Memorial Airport – $23,000

· Elkins-Randolph County-Jennings Randolph Field Airport – $13,000

· Fairmont Municipal-Frankman Field Airport – $13,000

· Eastern WV Regional/Shepherd Field Airport – $13,000

· Appalachian Regional Airport – $9,000

· Braxton County Airport – $9,000

· Grant County Airport – $9,000

· Upshur County Regional Airport – $9,000

“While the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic has been broad, our air transportation system has been hit particularly hard,” Senator Capito said. “Air travel is critical to economic development and the day-to-day lives of West Virginians. This funding is welcome news for our state and will hopefully help our airports maintain practices that limit the spread of COVID-19 and support costs associated with operations, personnel, and sanitation.”

“West Virginia airports are essential to our state’s economy and provide access for tourism and aerospace industries while spurring economic development. As with many economic sectors in West Virginia, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted our airports across the state. I am pleased DOT is investing in regional airports in West Virginia, which will help keep passengers and personnel safe and boost our state and regional economies. We must continue to take the necessary steps to safeguard our airports and those who work there as we fight the COVID-19 pandemic. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and a pilot myself, I will continue to advocate for funding and resources to support West Virginia airports,” Senator Manchin said.

