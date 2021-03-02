Advertisement

Tasty Tuesday: DJ’s 50′s & 60′s Diner

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
If it’s Tuesday, it’s gotta be Tasty Tuesday! Today Chief Meteorologist Kevin Corriveau visited DJ’s 50′s 60′s Diner in Fairmont.

“23 years ago in 1998 me and my mother. Well it was my dad’s idea, he wanted a place to hangout, so that was the general idea,” said owner of the restaurant DJ. “And then this company starlight dinners, this dinner was built in florida and they drove it up here on big trucks and they put it all together in one day.”

DJ said they opened at the end of April for pickup and take out.

“We get support from the community, it’s why we are still here if it wasn’t for the community, it’s tough, but that’s been part of our successes here, it’s like a family. With the customers when they came back,” said DJ.

Kevin tried the classic meatloaf with mashed potatoes and corn, classic combo with country fried steak, and the buddy hollie salad.

