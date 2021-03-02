Two West Virginia students selected for United States Senate youth program

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Two West Virginia students were recently selected to represent the state as part of the United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP).

Ms. Olivia Brooke Hindman and Ms. Emma Lucia Romano will join Senator Joe Manchin and Senator Shelley Moore Capito as student delegates during the 59th annual USSYP Washington Week, to be held March 14 - 17, 2021.

Olivia Hindman of St. Albans and Emma Romano of Bridgeport will each also receive a $10,000 college scholarship for undergraduate study. Due to the pandemic, the 2021 program will be held virtually. During the program week, the student delegates will attend online meetings and briefings with senators, the president, a justice of the Supreme Court, leaders of cabinet agencies and senior members of the national media, among others.

Olivia Hindman, a senior at St. Albans High School, serves as the senior class president and National Honor Society president. She is a member of several high school organizations including the Anchor Club, Beta Club, Interact Club, SA Solution, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Science Quiz Bowl. She is also an active member of YoungLife. Her community service includes weekly recycling, organizing canned food drives, writing letters to nursing home residents and many other projects. This past summer, Olivia volunteered as part of the Crafts of the Coal event in St. Albans. She maintains a 4.5- plus GPA in honors-level Advanced Placement ® and college-level courses, and she is in the top six percent of her graduating class. Hindman plans to attend Marshall University, major in education, and either become an educator or a lawyer.

Emma Romano, a senior at Bridgeport High School, serves as the senior class historian of the Student Council and has been an executive board member since her freshmen year. She also is the current president of the Bridgeport High School Spanish Club. She has served as co-president of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs Bridgeport Juniorettes, a local community service organization for middle and high school girls, and she is currently a senior advisor. Presently, Romano is the environmental coordinator for Waste Management and a social media intern for the Children’s Instrument Recycle Program. She is a member of the National Honor Society, and a regular volunteer for her local mission. Locally, she is a tutor to middle and high school students in math and chemistry. Romano plans to major in environmental science and eventually attend law school to become an environmental lawyer.

The 2021 program alternates are Mr. Patrick Koon, a resident of Morgantown, who attends Morgantown High School and Mr. John Bohman, a resident of Buckhannon, who attends Buckhannon-Upshur High School.

Members of the U. S. Senate Youth Program 2021 annual Senate Advisory Committee are: Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, Democratic Co-Chair; Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma, Republican Co-Chair; Advisory Members: Senator Thomas R. Carper (D-DE); Senator Christopher S. Murphy (D-CT); Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ); Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR); Senator Richard Burr (R- NC); Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND); Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) and Senator Roger F. Wicker (R-MS). Each year, the Honorary Co-Chairs of the program are the vice president of the United States and the Senate majority and minority leaders.

