Vehicle hits telephone pole, knocks out power in Winfield

Winfield, W.Va (WDTV) - A vehicle accident has contributed to a power outage, according to the Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page.

Fire officials say a vehicle struck a telephone pole.

The accident happened on East Grafton Rd. and, in the area of Hickman Run.

Fire officials says there are no injuries, but power lines are down with no power reported.

The fire department is asking those traveling in that direction to find an alternative route.

