West Virginia lawmakers looking to make FSU and Pierpont Community and Technical College one institution

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia lawmakers are discussing re-merging Fairmont State University and Pierpont Community Technical College through House Bill 2805.

“What we’ve seen over the last few years is a fabulous Pierpont and a fabulous Fairmont State, and there’s opportunities we believe to come back together,” said Chairman of the Board of Governors for Fairmont State University David Goldberg.

Not everyone is on board with the idea that was proposed on Monday like Goldberg.

Representatives from Pierpont Community and Technical College issue a letter to the West Virginia House of Delegates stating they did not support the bill and wish to remain separate.

“We bring value to our community and therefore the importance and relevance of being an independent institution is to serve those individuals that choose not to go to a four year institution but come to a community college get trained,” said Interim President Pierpont Community and Technical College Dr. Anthony Hancock. “At the end of the day this is what we do, and this is what we do best.”

Some of the major parts of the bill proposes that the community college would be renamed to Pierpont College of Community and Technical Education of Fairmont State University. They would also have to find one unified accreditation and more board members.

To Goldberg, these are things to look beyond and see the bigger picture of creating a better region and state.

“This will help us have a better organization that provides for the student, faculty and more importantly, regional and economic development in the areas that we serve,” said Goldberg.

However, Goldberg said no matter the final decision, both institutes will continue providing an education.

“If the legislation and the others want to completely separate, then completely separate and let’s move on” Goldberg continued. “But until that’s the case, we believe better together, reduce costs to the state, reduce costs to both institutions and we improve the educational outcome for the students.”

