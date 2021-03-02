Advertisement

Wisdom to Wealth- Tuesday, March 2

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
John Halterman:  There are so many retirement myths that I think we need to address.  You know one of the biggest ones is that you’re going to need less income in retirement.  You know I hear people say all the time, well, won’t I only need eighty percent of what I make today?  Well, I gotta tell you, if that’s what you’re belief is, let’s try it right now.  And what I mean by that is, let’s cut out twenty percent of the things you do.  Whether that’s going out to eat, whether that’s going on a vacation or just spending time with loved ones.  Cut out that twenty percent before you retire and see what it feels like.  Because the thing I tell people is, if you only save with the target goal of achieving eighty percent, you’re going to be surprised.  Because the big thing in retirement is, you now have time and time on your hands means you’re gonna want to do stuff.  And when you do things, you’re gonna want to spend money.  For more answers, call or visit our website today.

