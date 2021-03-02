WVU Holds at No. 23 in D1Baseball.com Rankings

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU baseball remains at No. 23 in the D1Baseball.com rankings.

The Mountaineers went 2-1 in Myrtle Beach last weekend. West Virginia defeated Kennesaw State and Bryant. On Saturday, WVU fell to Coastal Carolina, 10-5.

West Virginia is currently 4-3 overall. The team will open its home slate Friday when it opens at three-game series against Kent State at Monongalia County Ballpark.

