WVU Holds at No. 23 in D1Baseball.com Rankings
Mountaineers went 2-1 in Myrtle Beach last weekend
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 2:42 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU baseball remains at No. 23 in the D1Baseball.com rankings.
The Mountaineers went 2-1 in Myrtle Beach last weekend. West Virginia defeated Kennesaw State and Bryant. On Saturday, WVU fell to Coastal Carolina, 10-5.
West Virginia is currently 4-3 overall. The team will open its home slate Friday when it opens at three-game series against Kent State at Monongalia County Ballpark.
