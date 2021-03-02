Advertisement

WVU Holds at No. 23 in D1Baseball.com Rankings

Mountaineers went 2-1 in Myrtle Beach last weekend
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 2:42 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU baseball remains at No. 23 in the D1Baseball.com rankings.

The Mountaineers went 2-1 in Myrtle Beach last weekend. West Virginia defeated Kennesaw State and Bryant. On Saturday, WVU fell to Coastal Carolina, 10-5.

West Virginia is currently 4-3 overall. The team will open its home slate Friday when it opens at three-game series against Kent State at Monongalia County Ballpark.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closures and delays
School Closings and Delays for March 1st
Spectrum
Spectrum experiencing an outage in Clarksburg
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
Several people were forced from their homes and aren't able to return due to flooding.
Heavy rains lead to rescues, road closures in Appalachia
AAA: West Virginia Gas Prices Continue to Climb

Latest News

Alderson Broaddus women's basketball
MEC Tournament Play-In Games Roundup
High school basketball
AP Releases High School Basketball Rankings
WVU soccer
WVU Soccer to Permit 400 Fans for Spring Games
WVU women's basketball
WVU Women’s Basketball Falls to No. 20 in AP Top 25 Poll