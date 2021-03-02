WVU Soccer to Permit 400 Fans for Spring Games

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU men’s and women’s soccer will permit 400 fans for its spring games in 2021.

Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium will operate at 25 percent capacity. Facemasks must be worn by spectators at all times. Tickets will be sold on a game-by-game basis.

WVU men’s soccer opens its spring home schedule Saturday hosting Northern Illinois at noon. The women’s team returns to Morgantown March 27th against Duke at 3 p.m.

