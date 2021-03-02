WVU Women’s Basketball Falls to No. 20 in AP Top 25 Poll

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU women’s basketball falls two spots to No. 20 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll.

The Mountaineers went 1-1 last week. West Virginia was upset Wednesday at Iowa State, 85-68. However, the Mountaineers bounced back Saturday at Kansas downing the Jayhawks, 72-68.

WVU is currently in second place in the Big 12 standings and is 18-4 overall.

