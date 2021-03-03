Advertisement

30 new cadets sworn in to West Virginia State Police program

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police has 30 new cadets.

On Monday Colonel Jan Cahill swore in the 69th cadet class.

Col. Cahill challenged the 30 new cadets to finish the program and join the elite ranks of only roughly 3,500 men and women to ever wear the green uniform that represents the West Virginia State Police.

The class will graduate in august.

