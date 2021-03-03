Advertisement

5 Sports Podcast Episode 8: Amy Chapman

13-year head coach of Titans girls basketball
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WDTV) - Gilmer County girls basketball head coach Amy Chapman joined Carly Nevis and Darren Zaslau on episode 8 of the 5 Sports Podcast.

Chapman has been at the helm of the Titans for 13 years and led GCHS to win the 2016 state championship. After upsetting Wheeling Central Catholic in the first round of last year’s state tournament, Chapman’s Titans are the preseason favorite to win Class A this season, according to the Associated Press.

Last year, she was selected as an assistant coach for the girls basketball McDonald’s All-American Game. Gilmer County opens its 2021 campaign Friday against South Harrison.

The episode can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

