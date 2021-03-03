Advertisement

Alzheimer’s related deaths rise in West Virginia amidst COVID-19 pandemic

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
W.Va (WDTV) - The Alzheimer’s Association recorded that the number of Alzheimer’s related deaths rose in West Virginia amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sharon Covert, Executive Director with the West Virginia chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association said their research estimated 347 people died within the past year from Alzheimer’s

She said she’s unsure if the case numbers of Alzheimer’s in West Virginia rose or if more people were able to be diagnosed.

“We have around thirty-nine thousand people who are diagnosed with the disease Alzheimer’s and Dementia. You have to remember that fewer than half of people with dementia get an official diagnosis,” Covert added.

Alzheimer’s Association’s research also showed after further testing that many African Americans were initially misdiagnosed with Alzheimer’s. They actually had Vascular Dementia which had similar symptoms, but was treatable.

Covert added that knowledge was important in getting the correct diagnosis for Alzheimer’s and Dementia patients. She encouraged families to seek out all the testing options if they notice any signs of memory loss.

She said the Alzheimer’s Association had a 24 hour help line that family and friends could call to either get advice or find resources to get care for their loved one.

