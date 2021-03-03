Advertisement

Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | March 3rd, 2021

Happy National ‘I want you to be happy day’! I brought you some sunshine!!
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Although the day starts off with temperatures in the upper twenties, they quickly rise into the low 50s for a warm and sunny afternoon. Then, some overnight clouds prevent us from dropping below freezing for Thursday morning’s low, but we gain less than 10 degrees from there during our afternoon warm up. Temperatures sit in the low 40s for the daytime high, despite partly sunny skies. Headed into Friday, we will continue to see plenty of sunshine, but our temperatures just break 40 degrees. We again fall back into the low twenties for an overnight low headed into the weekend, but warm up by a couple of degrees on Saturday into the low 40s. On Sunday, we can still plan on plenty of sunshine, with temperatures sitting in the mid-40s. Finally, on Monday, that sunshine brings us some warmth, with temperatures rising into the low-to-mid 50s. We continue to see blue and sunny skies until the middle of next week, when we might see some rain pushing in. Although temperatures are still chilly, it is time to embrace that springtime sun!

Today: Sun all day! High: 53.

Tonight: Cloudy and warm(ish). Low: 34.

Thursday: Mostly sunny but slightly chillier. High: 42.

Friday: Sunny all day! High: 40.

