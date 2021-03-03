WVU’s Carey named Semifinalist for Naismith Coach of the Year

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia women’s basketball head coach Mike Carey is one of 10 finalists for the Naismith Women’s Basketball college coach of the year award.

He is the only representative from the Big 12.

Earlier this year, Carey captured his 700th career victory in the Mountaineers season opening tournament against LSU.

Coach School (Conference)

Geno Auriemma UConn (AAC)

Adia Barnes Arizona (Pac-12)

Gary Blair Texas A&M (SEC)

Mike Carey West Virginia (Big 12)

Jose Fernandez USF (AAC)

Brenda Frese Maryland (Big Ten)

Wes Moore North Carolina State (ACC)

Joni Taylor Georgia (SEC)

Tara VanDerveer Stanford (Pac-12)

Jeff Walz Louisville (ACC)

