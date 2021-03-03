Advertisement

WVU’s Carey named Semifinalist for Naismith Coach of the Year

One of 10 coaches
Carey
Carey(WDTV)
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia women’s basketball head coach Mike Carey is one of 10 finalists for the Naismith Women’s Basketball college coach of the year award.

He is the only representative from the Big 12.

Earlier this year, Carey captured his 700th career victory in the Mountaineers season opening tournament against LSU.

Coach School (Conference)

Geno Auriemma UConn (AAC)

Adia Barnes Arizona (Pac-12)

Gary Blair Texas A&M (SEC)

Mike Carey West Virginia (Big 12)

Jose Fernandez USF (AAC)

Brenda Frese Maryland (Big Ten)

Wes Moore North Carolina State (ACC)

Joni Taylor Georgia (SEC)

Tara VanDerveer Stanford (Pac-12)

Jeff Walz Louisville (ACC)

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian accident
Pedestrian found injured on roadside, Elkins Police Department investigating
New vaccine
Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine to soon enter WV: What you need to know
Sheriff's office searching for teen who left her parents residence without permission.
UPDATE: Missing Morgantown teen found safe
online map of all 2021 roadwork projects statewide
An online map of all 2021 roadwork projects in W.Va. is now available
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV

Latest News

Photo courtesy: Dale Sparks
No. 3 Baylor Outlasts No. 6 WVU in Heavyweight Showdown, 94-89 in OT
Amy Chapman
Gilmer County Embracing Top Preseason Ranking
Sierra Kotchman
Fairmont State’s Kotchman and Glenville State’s Winfield Named All-MEC First Team
WVU baseball
No. 23 WVU Baseball Pauses Activities Seven Days Due to COVID-19