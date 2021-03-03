Earnest Daryl Shue, 74, of Farmington, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Indiana, PA Regional Medical Center. He was born December 23, 1946, in Winfield, WV; a son of the late Earnest William and Gladys Mae (Gillespie) Shue. Earnest was a United States Army Veteran and served during the Vietnam Era. He was a minster for the United Methodist Church for 30 years and served at Idamay, and West Farmington. Earnest was a member of the American Legion and the Mannington Freemasons. Earnest is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sandra Marie (Whitt) Shue; his two sons, Brian J. Shue and his wife, Kelly of Hannan, and John W. Shue and his wife, Crystal of Farmington; his daughter, Rachel Fisher and her husband, Mark of Pliny; three sisters, Wanda Jane Henderson, Bethel Baab and Shirley Goodall, all of Winfield; nine grandchildren, Dylan Shue and his wife, Ashley, Samantha Shue and her companion Alan, Alyssa Shue and her companion Austin, Logan Fisher, Shawn Fisher, Jacob Fisher, Katelynn Shue, Konner Shue and Ares Shue; her two great grandchildren, Saia Shue and Cayden Shue. In addition to his parents, Earnest was preceded in death by his three sisters, Earmalee Baab, Ulan Retta Camp and Jean Shuck; his two brothers, George Shue and Sheridan Shue; his nephew, Kenneth Daryl Shue; his niece, Sabrina Renae Wallace. A committal service will take place at West Virginia National Cemetery on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Dave Markley, officiating, where full military honors will be accorded by the Marion County Veteran Council Military Honor Guard and Camp Dawson Army Honor Guard. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

