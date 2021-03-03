Fairmont State’s Bonner, Sanders & Glenville State’s Williams named first team all MEC

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State’s Dale Bonner & Isaiah Sanders & Glenville State’s John Williams have been tabbed first team all-Mountain East Conference selections.

Bonner, the 2020 MEC freshman of the year, averaged 20 points 5 rebounds and nearly 5 assists per game for the Falcons. Sanders was the team’s second leading scorer pouring in 20 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists while shooting 52 percent from the field.

Williams paced the Pioneers with 27 points and 7 rebounds per game. He has the most points at any level of college basketball this season, as he poured in a 52 points on February 8 against Frostburg State.

Glenville State’s Hegel Augustin & Nick Edwards were second team all-MEC picks along with Breland Walton from Davis & Elkins.

Alderson Broaddus junior guard David Shriver was an Honorable Mention selection.

