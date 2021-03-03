Advertisement

Fairmont State’s Bonner, Sanders & Glenville State’s Williams named first team all MEC

GSC’s Augustin, Edwards & Davis & Elkins Walton named second team picks
John Williams GSC
John Williams GSC(wdtv)
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State’s Dale Bonner & Isaiah Sanders & Glenville State’s John Williams have been tabbed first team all-Mountain East Conference selections.

Bonner, the 2020 MEC freshman of the year, averaged 20 points 5 rebounds and nearly 5 assists per game for the Falcons. Sanders was the team’s second leading scorer pouring in 20 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists while shooting 52 percent from the field.

Williams paced the Pioneers with 27 points and 7 rebounds per game. He has the most points at any level of college basketball this season, as he poured in a 52 points on February 8 against Frostburg State.

Glenville State’s Hegel Augustin & Nick Edwards were second team all-MEC picks along with Breland Walton from Davis & Elkins.

Alderson Broaddus junior guard David Shriver was an Honorable Mention selection.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian accident
Pedestrian found injured on roadside, Elkins Police Department investigating
(Associated Press)
West Virginians 50 years old and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
New vaccine
Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine to soon enter WV: What you need to know
Sheriff's office searching for teen who left her parents residence without permission.
UPDATE: Missing Morgantown teen found safe
online map of all 2021 roadwork projects statewide
An online map of all 2021 roadwork projects in W.Va. is now available

Latest News

Amy Chapman
5 Sports Podcast Episode 8: Amy Chapman
Carey
WVU’s Carey named Semifinalist for Naismith Coach of the Year
Photo courtesy: Dale Sparks
No. 3 Baylor Outlasts No. 6 WVU in Heavyweight Showdown, 94-89 in OT
Amy Chapman
Gilmer County Embracing Top Preseason Ranking