Fairmont State’s Kotchman and Glenville State’s Winfield Named All-MEC First Team

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountain East Conference released its all conference teams Monday. They are listed below.

First Team

Olivia Belknap - West Liberty

Riley Fitzwater - Concord

Sierra Kotchman*- Fairmont State

Jada Marone - Notre Dame

Brooklyn Pannell - Charleston

Lilly Ritz* - Wheeling

Erykah Russell - Charleston

Zakiyah Winfield - Glenville State

* First team in 2019 • ** First team in 2019 and 2020

Second Team

Marina Adachi - Notre Dame

Destiny Fields - WV State

Maggie Guynn - Concord

Taychaun Hubbard - Glenville State

Jamiyah Johnson - Davis & Elkins

Charity Shears - WV State

Re’Shawna Stone - Glenville State

Audrey Tingle - West Liberty

Honorable Mention

Alyssa DeAngelo - Fairmont State

Morgan Dombroski - Frostburg State

Maddy Moyer - Alderson Broaddus

Dakota Reeves - Charleston

Player of the Year: Brooklyn Pannell (Charleston)

Freshman of the Year: Alyssa DeAngelo (Fairmont State)

Coach of the Year: Tianni Kelly (Charleston)

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.