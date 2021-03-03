Advertisement

Fairmont State’s Kotchman and Glenville State’s Winfield Named All-MEC First Team

FSU’s DeAngelo earns Freshman of the Year
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountain East Conference released its all conference teams Monday. They are listed below.

First Team

Olivia Belknap - West Liberty

Riley Fitzwater - Concord

Sierra Kotchman*- Fairmont State

Jada Marone - Notre Dame

Brooklyn Pannell - Charleston

Lilly Ritz* - Wheeling

Erykah Russell - Charleston

Zakiyah Winfield - Glenville State

* First team in 2019 • ** First team in 2019 and 2020

Second Team

Marina Adachi - Notre Dame

Destiny Fields - WV State

Maggie Guynn - Concord

Taychaun Hubbard - Glenville State

Jamiyah Johnson - Davis & Elkins

Charity Shears - WV State

Re’Shawna Stone - Glenville State

Audrey Tingle - West Liberty

Honorable Mention

Alyssa DeAngelo - Fairmont State

Morgan Dombroski - Frostburg State

Maddy Moyer - Alderson Broaddus

Dakota Reeves - Charleston

Player of the Year: Brooklyn Pannell (Charleston)

Freshman of the Year: Alyssa DeAngelo (Fairmont State)

Coach of the Year: Tianni Kelly (Charleston)

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School closures and delays
School Closings and Delays for March 1st
Spectrum
Spectrum experiencing an outage in Clarksburg
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
Several people were forced from their homes and aren't able to return due to flooding.
Heavy rains lead to rescues, road closures in Appalachia
online map of all 2021 roadwork projects statewide
An online map of all 2021 roadwork projects in W.Va. is now available

Latest News

WVU baseball
No. 23 WVU Baseball Pauses Activities Seven Days Due to COVID-19
Alderson Broaddus women's basketball
MEC Tournament Play-In Games Roundup
High school basketball
AP Releases High School Basketball Rankings
WVU soccer
WVU Soccer to Permit 400 Fans for Spring Games