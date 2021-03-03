Fairmont State’s Kotchman and Glenville State’s Winfield Named All-MEC First Team
FSU’s DeAngelo earns Freshman of the Year
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountain East Conference released its all conference teams Monday. They are listed below.
First Team
Olivia Belknap - West Liberty
Riley Fitzwater - Concord
Sierra Kotchman*- Fairmont State
Jada Marone - Notre Dame
Brooklyn Pannell - Charleston
Lilly Ritz* - Wheeling
Erykah Russell - Charleston
Zakiyah Winfield - Glenville State
* First team in 2019 • ** First team in 2019 and 2020
Second Team
Marina Adachi - Notre Dame
Destiny Fields - WV State
Maggie Guynn - Concord
Taychaun Hubbard - Glenville State
Jamiyah Johnson - Davis & Elkins
Charity Shears - WV State
Re’Shawna Stone - Glenville State
Audrey Tingle - West Liberty
Honorable Mention
Alyssa DeAngelo - Fairmont State
Morgan Dombroski - Frostburg State
Maddy Moyer - Alderson Broaddus
Dakota Reeves - Charleston
Player of the Year: Brooklyn Pannell (Charleston)
Freshman of the Year: Alyssa DeAngelo (Fairmont State)
Coach of the Year: Tianni Kelly (Charleston)
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.