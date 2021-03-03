From Croatia to Clarksburg: K9 Officer Ion’s journey

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg police department has been praising one of their newest officers.

Clarksburg’s K9 Officer Ion (pronounced E-on) has been hard at work making the community a safer place and he’s definitely making a mark.

“It started with great selection from the Master Trainer Steve Heater at Pine Grove kennels in Ohio, great drive to help the community,” said Ion’s partner Sgt. Laura McGlone.

From Croatia to Clarksburg, Ion Von Sico Schwarz Haus began his journey with officer training in October and the sergeant says Ion is an aggressive indicator which means he scratches at the source of drugs.

“...which resulted in multiple arrests, multiple citations and that included 5 felony arrests for procession and intent to deliver.”

The German Shepherd was first put into action this past November. Since then, Officer Ion has performed free air sniffs to help his partner detect drugs. The K9 had 21 deployments in February alone with two drug busts back to back in Clarksburg.

“He had three of the felony arrests were made from that one week span. He had a really good week that week.”

Sergeant McGlone tells 5 News, there’s no better partner.

“Without sounding silly, it’s like a dream come true,” said Sgt. McGlone. “When I was a child I used to go to the West Virginia canine college and watch them train dogs and it was always something that I thought would be a great thing to do.”

The K9 now has a Facebook page where community members can report drug tips as well as follow all his journeys on and off duty.

