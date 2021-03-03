Advertisement

Gilmer County’s Chapman Joins 5 Sports Podcast

13-year head coach of the Titans girls basketball team
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Gilmer County girls basketball head coach Amy Chapman joined this week’s episode of the 5 Sports Podcast.

Carly Nevis and Darren Zaslau chatted with Chapman about Gilmer County being picked as the preseason favorite to win Class A, the Titans victory over Wheeling Central Catholic in the first round of last year’s state tournament and being selected as an assistant coach in the 2020 McDonald’s All-American game.

The episode will be released tomorrow afternoon on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and under the sports tab on wdtv.com.

