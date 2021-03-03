Gilmer County’s Chapman Joins 5 Sports Podcast

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Gilmer County girls basketball head coach Amy Chapman joined this week’s episode of the 5 Sports Podcast.

Carly Nevis and Darren Zaslau chatted with Chapman about Gilmer County being picked as the preseason favorite to win Class A, the Titans victory over Wheeling Central Catholic in the first round of last year’s state tournament and being selected as an assistant coach in the 2020 McDonald’s All-American game.

The episode will be released tomorrow afternoon on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and under the sports tab on wdtv.com.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.