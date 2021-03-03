Advertisement

Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for 18 counties affected by flooding

Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice holds press conference(Governor Jim Justice)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Greenbrier, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo, Pocahontas, Preston, Putnam, Randolph, Roane, Upshur, and Wayne counties due to significant flooding.

You can view the state of emergency here.

Heavy rains caused flooding, power outages, and road blockages across all 18 counties. As part of this State of Emergency, the Governor has directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to:

  • Implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan as it relates to flood response.
  • Mobilize appropriate personnel and resources to respond to the emergency.

The State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days, unless terminated by subsequent proclamation.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian accident
Pedestrian found injured on roadside, Elkins Police Department investigating
New vaccine
Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine to soon enter WV: What you need to know
Sheriff's office searching for teen who left her parents residence without permission.
UPDATE: Missing Morgantown teen found safe
online map of all 2021 roadwork projects statewide
An online map of all 2021 roadwork projects in W.Va. is now available
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV

Latest News

(Associated Press)
West Virginians 50 years old and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
The WV DHHR is reporting 8 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 232 new cases of COVID-19, eight additional death in W.Va.
Alzheimer’s related deaths rise in West Virginia amidst COVID-19 pandemic
Alzheimer’s related deaths rise in West Virginia amidst COVID-19 pandemic
Alzheimer’s related deaths rise in West Virginia amidst COVID-19 pandemic
Alzheimer’s related death totals rise in West Virginia amidst COVID-19 pandemic