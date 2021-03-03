Health officials report 232 new cases of COVID-19, eight additional death in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 232 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Wednesday.

It brings the total count to 132,416.

302,793 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 199,611 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported eight additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Wednesday bringing the death count to 2,309.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 53-year old female from Lewis County, a 66-year old male from Mason County, a 69-year old male from Berkeley County, an 80-year old male from Tucker County, a 64-year old male from Boone County, a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, a 60-year old male from Marion County, and a 37-year old female from Monongalia County.

“I offer my deepest sympathy to all who are grieving these losses today,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials said 6,451 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,235), Berkeley (9,722), Boone (1,587), Braxton (779), Brooke (2,015), Cabell (7,849), Calhoun (230), Clay (378), Doddridge (468), Fayette (2,684), Gilmer (715), Grant (1,073), Greenbrier (2,413), Hampshire (1,546), Hancock (2,599), Hardy (1,273), Harrison (4,854), Jackson (1,669), Jefferson (3,649), Kanawha (12,153), Lewis (1,046), Lincoln (1,230), Logan (2,707), Marion (3,689), Marshall (3,016), Mason (1,775), McDowell (1,351), Mercer (4,229), Mineral (2,594), Mingo (2,136), Monongalia (8,073), Monroe (951), Morgan (934), Nicholas (1,186), Ohio (3,652), Pendleton (621), Pleasants (802), Pocahontas (596), Preston (2,548), Putnam (4,236), Raleigh (4,769), Randolph (2,398), Ritchie (624), Roane (500), Summers (704), Taylor (1,093), Tucker (503), Tyler (619), Upshur (1,693), Wayne (2,624), Webster (324), Wetzel (1,097), Wirt (360), Wood (7,099), Wyoming (1,746).

