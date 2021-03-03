Advertisement

Health officials report 232 new cases of COVID-19, eight additional death in W.Va.

The WV DHHR is reporting 8 new COVID-19 deaths.
The WV DHHR is reporting 8 new COVID-19 deaths.(AP images)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 232 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Wednesday.

It brings the total count to 132,416.

302,793 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 199,611 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported eight additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Wednesday bringing the death count to 2,309.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 53-year old female from Lewis County, a 66-year old male from Mason County, a 69-year old male from Berkeley County, an 80-year old male from Tucker County, a 64-year old male from Boone County, a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, a 60-year old male from Marion County, and a 37-year old female from Monongalia County.

“I offer my deepest sympathy to all who are grieving these losses today,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials said 6,451 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,235), Berkeley (9,722), Boone (1,587), Braxton (779), Brooke (2,015), Cabell (7,849), Calhoun (230), Clay (378), Doddridge (468), Fayette (2,684), Gilmer (715), Grant (1,073), Greenbrier (2,413), Hampshire (1,546), Hancock (2,599), Hardy (1,273), Harrison (4,854), Jackson (1,669), Jefferson (3,649), Kanawha (12,153), Lewis (1,046), Lincoln (1,230), Logan (2,707), Marion (3,689), Marshall (3,016), Mason (1,775), McDowell (1,351), Mercer (4,229), Mineral (2,594), Mingo (2,136), Monongalia (8,073), Monroe (951), Morgan (934), Nicholas (1,186), Ohio (3,652), Pendleton (621), Pleasants (802), Pocahontas (596), Preston (2,548), Putnam (4,236), Raleigh (4,769), Randolph (2,398), Ritchie (624), Roane (500), Summers (704), Taylor (1,093), Tucker (503), Tyler (619), Upshur (1,693), Wayne (2,624), Webster (324), Wetzel (1,097), Wirt (360), Wood (7,099), Wyoming (1,746).

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian accident
Pedestrian found injured on roadside, Elkins Police Department investigating
New vaccine
Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine to soon enter WV: What you need to know
Sheriff's office searching for teen who left her parents residence without permission.
UPDATE: Missing Morgantown teen found safe
online map of all 2021 roadwork projects statewide
An online map of all 2021 roadwork projects in W.Va. is now available
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV

Latest News

(Associated Press)
West Virginians 50 years old and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
Governor Justice holds press conference
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for 18 counties affected by flooding
Alzheimer’s related deaths rise in West Virginia amidst COVID-19 pandemic
Alzheimer’s related deaths rise in West Virginia amidst COVID-19 pandemic
Alzheimer’s related deaths rise in West Virginia amidst COVID-19 pandemic
Alzheimer’s related death totals rise in West Virginia amidst COVID-19 pandemic