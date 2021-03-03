Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | March 3, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday Everyone!!! Yes, it was an amazing day, no doubt! And coming up we are going to have a really long stretch of dry days coming up. Today skies were clear across much of our area and the temperatures for many of us rose into the low to mid 50′s, well above the average, which is 47F for Clarksburg. Winds stayed relative light and variable which made the sun feel even better. Tonight we will be seeing a trof or sometimes what we call a secondary cold front. That will swing in from the north and will some clouds in with it as it moves through. Not only will we see the clouds, but we’ll also see a switch in wind direction. Today we were helped to stay warm by the westerly and southwesterly wind component. Tonight when the trof moves through the winds will be switching to a more northerly direction. That switch means that temperatures will stay lower than average starting Thursday morning and then all the way through the weekend. But, once we lose the clouds tomorrow midday, then I think we’ll be mostly sunny all the way through the weekend. So while it will be relatively chilly, there will be plenty of sun to make it feel more pleasant. As we begin next week temperatures will begin to rise, with Tuesday possibly topping 60. As of right now, the next best chance of rain will be after Wednesday where we might even see some thunderstorms. Enjoy your week everyone!!

Tonight: Clouds increasing: Low: 33

Thursday: Mostly cloudy AM, clearing PM: High 45

Friday: Sunny and chilly: High: 41

Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly: High: 40

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.