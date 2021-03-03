Advertisement

Lost Creek man found guilty in death of 5-year-old nephew

Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Peter J. Wodzinski Jr., a Lost Creek man charged in the murder of his 5-year-old nephew, was found guilty Wednesday afternoon of death of a child by parent, guardian or custodian by knowingly allowing child abuse.

The jury deliberated for around 25 minutes before announcing the verdict. Wodzinski now faces a possible sentence of life in prison.

Prior to deliberation, the jury heard from three witnesses Wednesday morning, including Sergeant Ronnie Gaskins, the Commander of the Bridgeport WVSP Detachment. Sgt. Gaskins, who sat next to Harrison County Prosecutors throughout the trial, agreed with previous testimonials that the abuse seen on 5-year-old Keaton Boggs was the worst he had seen on a child.

Wodzinski’s attorney, Jason Glass, will begin preparing for post-trial hearings. Glass made a movement Wednesday morning to dismiss the case due to a lack of evidence directly connecting Wodzinski to the wound that ultimately killed Keaton. Judge James Matish dismissed this motion. Following the announcement of the verdict, Glass gave indication that he would, again, move to dismiss this case.

Glass’ defense focused on a previous testimonial that potentially dated the injuries to over 12 hours before Keaton was admitted to UHC. Countering the notion that Wodzinski was the only person in the care of Keaton at the time of the fatal injury.

Wodzinski was one of three people charged in Keaton’s death. Chastity Wodzinski and Michelle Boggs, Keaton’s legal guardian, will face trial in late March and April respectively.

