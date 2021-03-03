New York man sentenced to nearly 20 years for taking West Virginia teen across state lines for sex

W.Va (WDTV) - Max Paul Levine, of Bronx, New York, was sentenced today to 235 months of incarceration for the interstate transport of a minor for sex, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Levine, also known as “James Connely” and “Noxx Nocten,” age 36, pled guilty in October 2020 to one count of “Transportation of a Minor Across State Lines for Sexual Purposes.” Levine admitted to transporting a 15-year-old West Virginia girl from her Harrison County home to his residence in Bronx, New York to engage in sexual activity in June 2019.

“Levine preyed on the most vulnerable, a teenaged girl. The sentence in this case is a just one and will prevent him from hurting anyone else. Many predators use today’s technology to find and groom victims. Even with the most diligent parents, predators can find a way into your children’s lives. Look for apps that look suspicious, ask questions, and keep an open line of communication,” said Bernard.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.