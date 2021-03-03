Pet Helpers: Rowdy

Rowdy’s here to say “Howdy, everyone!”.

He’s a 5 year old Chihuahua mix, but we can’t figure out what the mix is. He weighs 23 lbs. and is quite the sweetheart. Rowdy is housetrained, loves attention, and is also fine on a leash. This guy does require a fenced yard, as he has been declared a runner. Also, a harness is recommended, rather than just a collar.

His owner passed in January, and he’s ready for a new human to love him. This guy is perfect if you’re looking for a smart, attentive pet.

He’s getting along fine with the other foster dogs here, but has not been tested with cats. He’s been neutered, vaccinated, dewormed, and micro chipped.

Rowdy’s being fostered near Fairmont, WV and his adoption fee is $150. If you are interested in loving him forever, an application for his adoption can be submitted by following this link. https://www.pethelpersinc.org/adoption-application/

