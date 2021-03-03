Some West Virginia teachers traveling out of state to get COVID-19 vaccine

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Many West Virginia teachers are upset about their placement on the priority list of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

“What we’re seeing now is a lot of our teachers trying to get vaccinated in any way that they can,” said State Treasurer & President of Monongalia AFT Sam Brunett.

Some teachers are even traveling out of state for the vaccine. Kristina Palumbo is an art teacher at Morgantown High School who recently went to Oakland Maryland, about an hour and fifteen minutes away, to get vaccinated. She says she knows six other teachers who took the same trip and deems it as very necessary.

“For me personally, this trip was very necessary just to protect people around me,” said Palumbo. “I have a father who can’t get the vaccine because of health reasons he can’t have it, so I need to protect him. My mom takes care of my newborn twins for me, I have no other choice, so I need to protect her.”

Walmart and Walgreens are two locations in the Oakland area that offer this opportunity to teachers and Palumbo says it’s a very quick process that involves checking on the store’s websites for any openings.

“So, we start spreading the word and I was able to get four teacher friends of mine vaccinated by just letting them know, ‘hey, call right now’,” said Palumbo.

The eagerness teachers are feeling to get vaccinated comes from what they believe are concerns state and health officials aren’t considering. Along with the time it’s taking for teachers under the age of 65 to get vaccinated.

“It’s just a shame that we’re in such a panic as an educational system, and seeing these young teachers have to go to such lengths to get what was already promised to them,” said Brunett.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.