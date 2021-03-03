Advertisement

Top Consumer Complaints in North Central W.Va. for 2020

Consumer Complaint
Consumer Complaint(Attorney General patrick Morrisey)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced the top consumer complaints received in 2020 from north Central West Virginia.

Those counties include: Barbour, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, Mineral, Monongalia, Preston, Randolph, Taylor, Tucker and Upshur. 

The 2020 top complaint categories for north central West Virginia were:

  • Internet services
  • General sales
  • Used vehicle repairs
  • Cell phone devices and services
  • Cable TV
  • Telephone services
  • Collection agencies
  • Price gouging
  • Satellite equipment and services

The list is assembled from written consumer complaints filed with the Consumer Protection Division, according to a press release. The tally does not include phone calls from consumers who did not follow up with a written complaint. It also does not include reports of scams. 

“Our office’s Consumer Protection Division works tirelessly to review consumer complaints of all shapes and sizes,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Our office recognizes its role to vigorously protect consumers from scams and predatory business practices. Our attorneys and staff work diligently to resolve consumers’ complaints.”

Consumers who believe they may have been the victim of a scam or taken advantage of should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian accident
Pedestrian found injured on roadside, Elkins Police Department investigating
New vaccine
Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine to soon enter WV: What you need to know
Sheriff's office searching for teen who left her parents residence without permission.
UPDATE: Missing Morgantown teen found safe
online map of all 2021 roadwork projects statewide
An online map of all 2021 roadwork projects in W.Va. is now available
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV

Latest News

File image
Truck rolled over in Doddridge County, road temporarily closed
File image
Sens. Capito, Manchin introduce bill aimed at improving transparency at VA Medical Centers
(Associated Press)
West Virginians 50 years old and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
The WV DHHR is reporting 8 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 232 new cases of COVID-19, eight additional death in W.Va.