Top Consumer Complaints in North Central W.Va. for 2020

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced the top consumer complaints received in 2020 from north Central West Virginia.

Those counties include: Barbour, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, Mineral, Monongalia, Preston, Randolph, Taylor, Tucker and Upshur.

The 2020 top complaint categories for north central West Virginia were:

Internet services

General sales

Used vehicle repairs

Cell phone devices and services

Cable TV

Telephone services

Collection agencies

Price gouging

Satellite equipment and services

The list is assembled from written consumer complaints filed with the Consumer Protection Division, according to a press release. The tally does not include phone calls from consumers who did not follow up with a written complaint. It also does not include reports of scams.

“Our office’s Consumer Protection Division works tirelessly to review consumer complaints of all shapes and sizes,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Our office recognizes its role to vigorously protect consumers from scams and predatory business practices. Our attorneys and staff work diligently to resolve consumers’ complaints.”

Consumers who believe they may have been the victim of a scam or taken advantage of should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.