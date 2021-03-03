Advertisement

Truck rolled over in Doddridge County, road temporarily closed

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A truck rolled over on Smithton Road off of Route 50 in Doddridge County, according to Doddridge County 911 communications center.

No injuries were reported. Smithton Road is temporarily shut down until the accident is cleared.

The 911 all came in around 10:55 am, according to officials.

State Police are investigating.

