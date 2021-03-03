United Way Wednesday 3 3 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The United Way of Marion and Taylor counties continues to help North Central West Virginians complete some of the trickier tasks in everyday life. Currently, they’re focusing on helping local citizens to make sure their taxes are done correctly, and that their returns are maximized.

United Way is accomplishing this goal with the the VITA Program, or the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program. VITA is designed to help families and individuals making less than $57,000 have their taxes prepared completely for free done by IRS trained and certified volunteers.

You can sign up and schedule an appointment at go.uwmtc.org/taxes, or call the United Way of Marion and Taylor counties office for more information. If you’re looking to help out in your community, you can head over to volunteermtc.org to find out how to volunteer. Opportunities range from volunteering in a soup kitchen to helping with reading disabilities.

We are all so grateful that United Way works to make our communities stronger and sunnier places even on our cloudiest days.

