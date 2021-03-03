West Virginians 50 years old and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginians 50 years old and older are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Jim Justice announced during his Wednesday’s coronavirus press briefing.

The governor also said that teachers and service personnel in schools ages 40 to 50 will also be eligible for a coronavirus vaccine.

Those 16 years old and older can pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine here.

Gov. Justice says he plans on lessening coronavirus restrictions on Friday, March 3.

