Wodzinski Trial Day 2: Medical staff testify about 5-year-old’s homicide

Peter Wodzinski, Chasity Wodzinski and Michelle Boggs were charged with murder of a child by...
Peter Wodzinski, Chasity Wodzinski and Michelle Boggs were charged with murder of a child by parent, guardian or custodian. (Source: North Central Regional Jail)(WDTV)
By Joe Buchanan
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Day 2 of the scheduled three day trial of Peter Wodzinski Jr. was marked by three of the Harrison County Prosecutors’ witnesses describing the state of the 5-year-old boy’s last days and autopsy.

Dr. Casey McCluskey, who works for J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, treated the Keaton Boggs in mid-March of 2020. She described the abuse done to the child as the worst she has seen. The boy was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital after initial treatment at UHC.

While in the care of Dr. McCluskey, Meredith Linger, a sexual assault nurse examiner (SANE), inspected Keaton’s condition.

Linger, who testified Tuesday, says she is the only full-time forensic nurse employed in West Virginia. She echoed Dr. McCluskey, testifying the abuse to Keaton was the worst she has seen in her career.

Over her testimony, Harrison County Prosecutor Assistant Gina Snuffer had Linger detail the injuries reported during the nurse’s investigation.

Linger spent around 15 minutes describing dozens of injuries to the head, torso and genitals of Keaton.

Those who testified Tuesday say Keaton remained unconscious from when the boy arrived to Ruby on March 17 until his death on the 20th.

Days later, Dr. Donald Pojman, the Deputy Chief Medical Examiner in West Virginia performed Keaton’s autopsy.

Harrison County Prosecutor Rachel Romano questioned Dr. Pojman about the bruises and clots found in Keaton’s head and brain.

Prior to his death, Keaton was under the custody of Michelle Boggs, Wodzinski’s mother-in-law, and another person charged in the death of the boy.

Wodzinski is the first of the three charged in Keaton’s death. His wife, Chasity Wodzinski and Boggs are expected to face trial in the coming months.

The trial of Peter Wodzinski Jr. will continue Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the Harrison County Circuit Court, presided by Harrison County Circuit Judge James Matish.

