Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | March 4th, 2021

The sun is here to stay, but we will be chilly.
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Overnight cloud cover prevents our temperatures from dropping below freezing, but the clouds start to break apart in the morning. We rise up into the low 40s under the afternoon sun, and see a beautiful and sunny afternoon. Headed into Friday morning though, our temperatures fall into the low 20s, and we don’t recover from those lows through the day. Our temperatures will reach the upper 30s, although it’ll still be sunny and clear.We see scattered clouds on both Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures in the upper thirties on both days. However, we do stay dry for the entire weekend, so although it’s a little bit chilly, it will be pretty clear. We continue to see some scattered clouds on Monday and Tuesday, but we will be significantly warmer. On Monday, our temperatures reach 50° again, and by Tuesday, we will make it back up into the 60s! Have a sunny and safe and to your week!

Today: A few clouds pass overhead but we stay dry. High: 44.

Tonight: Clear and very cold. Low: 20.

Friday: Sunny all day! High: 40.

Saturday: Sunny all day but back down in the 30s. High: 39.

