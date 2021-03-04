Attendance for athletic events at BHS limited to parents, household members and grandparents

This story is from Chris Johnson and our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The winter sports season is finally underway and there will be live events at Bridgeport High School starting on Friday when the girls basketball team plays its home opener against Lincoln.

Attendance guidelines issued by the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission initially was to allow for just parents, other household members and grandparents. That has been tweaked slightly as schools are now allowed a little higher capacity with the latest round of lessened restrictions issued by WV Governor Jim Justice.

For Bridgeport home events though that original guideline of just allowing parents, other household members and grandparents will be the one in place.

“We’re sticking to that for our home fans due to the size limitations of our gym,” BHS Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Mark Jones said. “It’s going to be different for visiting teams. They are only going to be permitted two (parent, household, grandparent) guests per player.”

Jones said the policy for away teams may be re-visited after a couple of weeks.

“We have to make sure we mark it off six feet from the benches to the nearest spectator and the visitor side is small anyway,” Jones said.

For home BHS wrestling meets, the policy will be similar to basketball. Swimming will be dependent on whatever venue the event is taking place in.

Jones said identification cards have been given to all BHS athletes to provide to their parents, household members and grandparents and those will be used for both home and away events to show that they are permitted to come to the games.

It’s also important for fans to remember, the attendance policy will differ from school to school. Jones said that Harrison County is allowed up to 40 percent capacity for gymnasiums.

“Different schools will have different guidelines to follow,” Jones said. Like for a game at RCB, BHS athletes are permitted up to eight from their household or grandparents.”

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.