Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Carol Jo Rager, 83, of Grassy Run Community, Fairmont, went to be with The Lord, Wednesday March 3, 2021. She was born in Fairmont on April 21, 1937 a daughter of the late Marvin and Mildred Watson Reeves of Bunner Ridge Community. Carol worked at Owens Illinois, formerly in Fairmont, worked and cared for the late Thelma Shaw, and they became good friends as well. She also made delicious pies at Poky Dot in her early adult years. She spent time gardening with her husband and preparing wonderful dinners for all her family to enjoy on Sundays and Holidays. She attended Mt. Sharon Free Methodist Church and enjoyed the music at Sagebrush Roundup. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband and companion of 56 years, Donald Edsel Rager. She is survived by two sons, Randy Rager and his wife Kimberly, Rickey Rager and his wife Patricia; one daughter Verlinda and her husband John “J.P.” Faber, all of Bunner Ridge; four grandchildren, JoAnna (Rager) and her husband Richard McBee Jr., Jason Rager and his wife Beth, Drew Rager and his wife Heather, and Ivy (Rager) Beh and her fiance Andre Smith; six great grandchildren, Rylee and Ember Rager, Ella and Emilia Rager, Aerieanya Beh and Zakai Smith; four sisters, Dorothy Maio, Shirley Cole, Donna Boyce and Maxine Orsborn. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her first-born son, Donald “Donnie” Rager, and a brother, Ned Reeves.       Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Friday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. with Pastor Harley Mayfield officiating.  Burial will follow at Vincent Cemetery East Grafton Road. The family would like to extend a debt of gratitude to Annette Plum for her caring and compassion during a difficult and trying time. Also, a special thank you to Norma Martin for her lifelong friendship and kindness. Condolences may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com

