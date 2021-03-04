Click It or Ticket: Morgantown Police Department reminds drivers to wear seat belt

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department is reminding drivers about the benefits of wearing a seat belt.

The national seat belt use rate in 2019 was 90.7% and in West Virginia, it was 90.17%, according to a press release from the Morgantown Police Department.

Men make up the majority of those killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes. In 2019, 65% of the 22,215 passenger vehicle occupants who were killed nationwide were men. Men also wear their seat belts at a lower rate than women do — 51% of men killed in crashes were unrestrained, compared to 40% of women killed in crashes.

“During the remainder of March, the Morgantown Police Department will be stepping up our efforts to both enforce seat belt laws and educate the public on the importance of wearing seat belts,” said Interim Chief Eric Powell.

