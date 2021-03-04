Ex-Parkersburg councilman charged in capitol riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTV) - Federal prosecutors charged a former councilman for the city of Parkersburg with breaching the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, the Associated Press reports.

Eric Barber appeared at a brief court hearing on Wednesday shortly after charges were filed for entering a restricted area, disorderly conduct, and theft.

The criminal complaint alleges barber entered the capitol wearing a “green combat style helmet and a green military style field jacket.”

U.S. Magistrate Judge Dwane Tinsley ordered barber be released on a 10-thousand dollar unsecured bond.

A preliminary hearing is set in Washington, D.C. on March 10.

