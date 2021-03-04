Advertisement

Fairmont Senior flexes over Bridgeport in opener, 86-59

Maier: 31 points, 10 rebounds
Maier
Maier(WDTV)
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Grafton transfer Meredith Maier had quite the debut for the Polar Bears, pouring in 31 points and 10 rebounds as Fairmont Senior (1-0) powered over Bridgeport (0-1), 86-59.

Junior guard Marley Washenitz had 21 points, 11 assists and 6 rebounds.

Bridgeport was led by 27 points from sophomore guard Gabby Reep.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Associated Press)
West Virginians 50 years old and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
Pedestrian accident
Pedestrian found injured on roadside, Elkins Police Department investigating
New vaccine
Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine to soon enter WV: What you need to know
Sheriff's office searching for teen who left her parents residence without permission.
UPDATE: Missing Morgantown teen found safe
Peter Wodzinski Jr. was charged in March of 2020 for the death of his 5-year-old nephew Keaton...
Lost Creek man found guilty in death of 5-year-old nephew

Latest News

West Virginia competes against K-State at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas on March 3,...
No. 20 West Virginia outlasts Kansas State, 72-64
Sturm
Sturm’s 38 lifts RCB over Philip Barbour, 72-68 in OT
Amy Chapman
5 Sports Podcast Episode 8: Amy Chapman
John Williams GSC
Fairmont State’s Bonner, Sanders & Glenville State’s Williams named first team all MEC