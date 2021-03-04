Fairmont Senior flexes over Bridgeport in opener, 86-59
Maier: 31 points, 10 rebounds
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Grafton transfer Meredith Maier had quite the debut for the Polar Bears, pouring in 31 points and 10 rebounds as Fairmont Senior (1-0) powered over Bridgeport (0-1), 86-59.
Junior guard Marley Washenitz had 21 points, 11 assists and 6 rebounds.
Bridgeport was led by 27 points from sophomore guard Gabby Reep.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.